Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 599,885 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 12.3% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $11.04 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

