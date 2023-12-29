TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $25,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $140.90. 76,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,212. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

