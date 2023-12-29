Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 2,300 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 2,300 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $109,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,092.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46.

On Monday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $190,438.95.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

