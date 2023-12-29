Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6 %
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
