TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Trading Down 4.1%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 406,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 131,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

