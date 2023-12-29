TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.83

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.83 and last traded at C$44.83, with a volume of 4563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.12.

TerraVest Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The stock has a market cap of C$798.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.31.

TerraVest Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. TerraVest Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

