Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.14

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 79719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesco in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.86) to GBX 306 ($3.89) in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 335 ($4.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

