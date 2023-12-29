Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,884,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,163,188. The stock has a market cap of $793.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

