Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.52. 369,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,210. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

