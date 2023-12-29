TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 1,982 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.