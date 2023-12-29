TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $299.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $241.65 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.51%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

