TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $119,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

FORTY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

