TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 125,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 94,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

