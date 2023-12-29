TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 154,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

