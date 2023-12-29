TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPC opened at $65.67 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

