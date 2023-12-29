TFG Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $409.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.02 and a 200 day moving average of $386.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

