TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 901.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after buying an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 905.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 125,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 932.9% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 81,530 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RYH opened at $29.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $304.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.