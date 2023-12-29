TFG Advisers LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $295.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

