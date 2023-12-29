TFG Advisers LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 23,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

