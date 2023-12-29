TFG Advisers LLC Has $679,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NYSE DD opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

