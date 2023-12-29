TFG Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

PH stock opened at $462.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.76 and its 200 day moving average is $405.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $287.49 and a 1-year high of $463.58.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.