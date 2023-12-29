TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

