TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

