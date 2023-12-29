TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 118,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,255,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Accenture by 19.6% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACN opened at $351.59 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.02.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

