TFG Advisers LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEE opened at $61.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

