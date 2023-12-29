TFG Advisers LLC Sells 87 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 195.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 210.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $240.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.56. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

