TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Daniel F. Weir Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $228,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,734.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.95 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $75.46 million for the quarter.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 418.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 228.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 42.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

