The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Stock Holdings Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,710 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

