The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 3.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $260.47. 1,697,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,542. The stock has a market cap of $157.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

