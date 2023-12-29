The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brink’s by 904.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.71. 17,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,413. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.