The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Sells $180,240.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tim Mccauley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $121,440.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 2.10. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHEF

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.