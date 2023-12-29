The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $24.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.83. The Cigna Group also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $28.00 EPS.

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $334.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

