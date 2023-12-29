The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.24. The Cigna Group also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $339.50.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CI stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $334.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.