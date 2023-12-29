The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %
CI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $299.07. 301,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,735. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $331.82. The company has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.88.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
