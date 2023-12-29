The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $429,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,727,207. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

