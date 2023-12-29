The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Trimmed by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $384.54. 234,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

