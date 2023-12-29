The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

HIG stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

