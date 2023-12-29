The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,665 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 1.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

