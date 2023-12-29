The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 652.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,322 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 1.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.35. 148,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,375. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

