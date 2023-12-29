The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Lifted by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $883,405 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

