The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,085 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 3.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $18,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 14,851,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

