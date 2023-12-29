The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.49. 262,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average of $142.65.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

