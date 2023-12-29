The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $96,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

