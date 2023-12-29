The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

