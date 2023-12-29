The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

