Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Joanna Parke Sells 16,005 Shares

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thoughtworks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,059,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 564,141 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Thoughtworks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

