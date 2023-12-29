thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.25 ($6.87) and last traded at €6.31 ($6.94). Approximately 1,523,177 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €6.36 ($6.98).
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.98.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.
