TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. TMC the metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.55.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

