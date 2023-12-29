Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the November 30th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Top Ships Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Top Ships by 103.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 6.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

