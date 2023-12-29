Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.50

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 149552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of £18.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1,250.00.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

